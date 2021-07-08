Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Receives $45.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Interfor from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Interfor from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Interfor from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Interfor from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Interfor from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

IFSPF traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $24.99. 6,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,661. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.93. Interfor has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

