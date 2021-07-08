Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Shares Gap Down to $3.70

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $3.60. Invesco Mortgage Capital shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 209,153 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73. The company has a market cap of $850.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.37.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 27.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,609,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 350,735 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the first quarter valued at about $551,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 51.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 52,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

