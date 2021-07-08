Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:PDBC) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:PDBC)’s share price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.67 and last traded at $19.82. 3,674,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 3,576,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.36.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.54.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.