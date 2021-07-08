Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 126.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $358.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,162,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,163,296. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.26. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $251.32 and a 12-month high of $362.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

