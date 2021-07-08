Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.7% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $2,049,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $4.60 on Thursday, reaching $356.35. 1,845,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,163,296. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $251.32 and a 12 month high of $362.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

