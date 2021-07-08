Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSS) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSS)’s share price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.16 and last traded at $38.56. Approximately 6,376 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 9,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.51.

