Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,421,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $151.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.31. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $99.40 and a 1-year high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

