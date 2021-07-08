Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,198 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 257,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,087,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $54.06 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $40.14 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.09.

