Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.05 Million

Brokerages forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) will announce $207.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $205.20 million and the highest is $208.90 million. Investors Bancorp posted sales of $192.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full-year sales of $832.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $821.30 million to $843.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $880.85 million, with estimates ranging from $863.90 million to $897.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Investors Bancorp.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.43%. The company had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Investors Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ISBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.35. 2,987,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,029,909. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Investors Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Bancorp (ISBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.