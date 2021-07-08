Investors Buy High Volume of Vislink Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:VISL)

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 44,932 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,119% compared to the typical volume of 3,685 call options.

VISL opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.64. Vislink Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 73.14% and a negative return on equity of 60.11%. The company had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Carleton M. Miller acquired 17,478 shares of Vislink Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $38,451.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,451.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vislink Technologies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Vislink Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vislink Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Vislink Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Vislink Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Vislink Technologies Company Profile

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers live production products and solutions, such as high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit, and manage live event footage; a range of high-margin wireless camera transmitter and receiver products; HCAM, a 4K Ultra HD-capable on-camera wireless system; MicroLite 3, a compact wireless HD transmitter; IMTDragonFly, an ultra-compact HD solution; Quantum, an ultra-low latency and waveform agnostic central receiver; and ultra-compact onboard solutions.

