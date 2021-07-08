Investors Purchase Large Volume of Kontoor Brands Call Options (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 810 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,273% compared to the average volume of 59 call options.

Several research analysts have commented on KTB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.

In related news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,790,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,083,000 after purchasing an additional 411,544 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,344,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,329,000 after purchasing an additional 779,773 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 239.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,233,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,989 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,259,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,146,000 after purchasing an additional 78,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,735,000 after acquiring an additional 15,310 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KTB opened at $55.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 440.68%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

