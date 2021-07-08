Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Head-To-Head Contrast

Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Iota Communications and Zillow Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iota Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Zillow Group 0 6 6 0 2.50

Zillow Group has a consensus target price of $158.25, suggesting a potential upside of 34.66%. Given Zillow Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Iota Communications.

Risk & Volatility

Iota Communications has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Iota Communications and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iota Communications N/A N/A N/A Zillow Group 1.55% 1.41% 0.90%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Iota Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Iota Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Zillow Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iota Communications and Zillow Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iota Communications $2.31 million 34.50 -$56.78 million N/A N/A Zillow Group $3.34 billion 8.71 -$162.12 million N/A N/A

Iota Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group.

Summary

Zillow Group beats Iota Communications on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iota Communications

Iota Communications, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a wireless network carrier and software-as-a-service company. The company operates through four segments: Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions, Iota Communications, and Iota Holdings. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that optimize energy efficiency, sustainability and operations for businesses and commercial facilities. The company also provides network hosting services; and BrightAI, an analytic platform that gathers data from end point devices such as sensors and thermostats using wireless connectivity and produces analysis reports to reflect useful information on energy consumption, as well as solar energy system installation services and LED lighting retrofit. In addition, it provides turn-key services to its commercial customers; and energy management, asset tracking, and predicative maintenance. The company was formerly known as Solbright Group, Inc. and changed its name to Iota Communications, Inc. in November 2018. Iota Communications, Inc. is based in New Hope, Pennsylvania.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc., a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans. Its portfolio of brands include Zillow, Zillow Offers, Zillow Closing Services, Zillow Home Loans, Trulia, StreetEasy, and HotPads. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

