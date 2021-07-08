iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,163,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,458 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 0.9% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $18,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,660,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,482,000 after acquiring an additional 586,697 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 19,357,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,947,000 after acquiring an additional 867,161 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 419.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,382,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,357,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191,872 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,710,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 9,370,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter.

IAU traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,104,030. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.59.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

