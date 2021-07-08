iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Boosted by Corepath Wealth Partners LLC

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,426 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 11.0% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,357,346. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $82.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

