iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Sold by Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96,478 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $11,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWY. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 119,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after acquiring an additional 48,266 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,071,000 after purchasing an additional 119,460 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 32,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWY traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.68. The stock had a trading volume of 359,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,597. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $57.99 and a 1-year high of $96.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.87.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.