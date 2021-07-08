iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Bought by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 866.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,006,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,296,000 after buying an additional 5,384,815 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,039,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,313,000 after buying an additional 93,176 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,970,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,666,000 after buying an additional 165,760 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,862,000 after buying an additional 138,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 996,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,386,000 after buying an additional 170,210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.29. 155,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,685,899. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $34.56 and a twelve month high of $39.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.80.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

