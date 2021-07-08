ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to Neutral

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ISSDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised ISS A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Danske raised ISS A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ISS A/S stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,480. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.96. ISS A/S has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $12.65.

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

