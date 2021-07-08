IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $16.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. IVERIC bio traded as high as $10.42 and last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 47844 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the first quarter worth $7,416,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 64.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 37,481 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 2.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 826,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 21,387 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 1,665.7% in the first quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,784,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,407 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.67.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IVERIC bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

