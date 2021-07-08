James Healy Acquires 636 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director James Healy acquired 636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.80 per share, for a total transaction of $74,920.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $118.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.24. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.58 and a 52-week high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 501.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

