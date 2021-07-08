Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €60.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €56.09 ($65.99) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €60.77 ($71.50).

FRA:DPW opened at €58.66 ($69.01) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €54.62. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

