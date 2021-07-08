Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €850.00 Price Target

Kering (EPA:KER) has been assigned a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KER. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €750.00 ($882.35) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €783.09 ($921.28).

EPA KER traded up €9.90 ($11.65) during trading on Thursday, hitting €737.80 ($868.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €726.35. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

