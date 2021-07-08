Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY)

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for J Sainsbury in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JSAIY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.78. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.9796 per share. This represents a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.00%.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.