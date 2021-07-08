Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Akzo Nobel’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 13.90%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AKZOY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Akzo Nobel stock opened at $41.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. Akzo Nobel has a 52-week low of $30.34 and a 52-week high of $44.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

