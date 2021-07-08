Jeffrey W. Lunsford Sells 2,000 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $122,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 262,105 shares in the company, valued at $16,032,962.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NCNO stock opened at $62.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -114.23. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of nCino by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,721,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588,709 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in nCino during the first quarter worth $159,212,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in nCino during the first quarter worth $89,761,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in nCino by 131.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,916,000 after buying an additional 927,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in nCino by 113.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,355,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,470,000 after buying an additional 720,704 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.22.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.