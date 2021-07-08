JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. designs, produces and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. The company’s brand portfolio includes JELD-WEN (R), Swedoor (R), DANA (R), Corinthian (R), Stegbar (R) and Trend (R). It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. JELD-WEN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.55.

NYSE:JELD opened at $25.51 on Thursday. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.59.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $288,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $40,296.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,838,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

