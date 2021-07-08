Jet2 (LON:JET2) Shares Up 0.6%

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2) shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,293 ($16.89) and last traded at GBX 1,262 ($16.49). 1,653,491 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 893,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,254.50 ($16.39).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JET2. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Jet2 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.81. The firm has a market cap of £2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,332.31.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

