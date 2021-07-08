JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,642 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of JetBlue Airways worth $5,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after acquiring an additional 88,089 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 111,919 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $16.16 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $31,092.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,099.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $107,422.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,983 shares in the company, valued at $248,886.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,790 shares of company stock worth $556,565 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on JBLU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.93.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

