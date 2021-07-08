JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.000-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.60 million-$48.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.17 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of JFrog from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.30.

JFrog stock opened at $47.29 on Thursday. JFrog has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $95.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.37.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

