JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JMP GROUP INC. is a full-service investment banking and asset management firm that provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients and alternative asset management products to institutional and high-net-worth investors. JMP Group operates through two subsidiaries, JMP Securities and JMP Asset Management. The company focuses its resources on small and middle-market growth companies and the institutions that invest in them. They approach their work with the idea that expertise, intellectual capital and relationships can never be commoditized. “

JMP Group stock opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72. JMP Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $38.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 million. JMP Group had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 5.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JMP Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc bought 8,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $51,330.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 67,256 shares of company stock worth $382,435. 58.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JMP. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JMP Group by 19,963.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in JMP Group by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JMP Group by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in JMP Group by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 210,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 118,332 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in JMP Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

