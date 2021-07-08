Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,763 NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NI opened at $25.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other NiSource news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $59,546.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,036.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock worth $293,910. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

