Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $95.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.13. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.17 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

