Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 584 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 97,038.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 34,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 34,934 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

NYSE LYB opened at $100.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $61.52 and a one year high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.