Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 81,360 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 88.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,135 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 81,360 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,822,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228,412 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $178,574,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,127,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,960 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,251,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,118 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 476.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,782,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RF. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens upped their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.97.

NYSE:RF opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.75.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

In related news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

