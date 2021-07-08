JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €610.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €610.00 ($717.65) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €630.00 ($741.18) price target on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €525.00 ($617.65) target price on ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays set a €750.00 ($882.35) target price on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) target price on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) target price on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €573.27 ($674.44).

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.