JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 77.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,912 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.06% of Denali Therapeutics worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after buying an additional 37,945 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,186,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on DNLI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

DNLI stock opened at $76.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.96. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 331.36 and a beta of 1.92. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $1,125,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $103,541.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,472 shares of company stock valued at $12,106,730 in the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.