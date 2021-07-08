JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Horizon Global were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Global by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Horizon Global by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 144,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Horizon Global by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Horizon Global during the fourth quarter valued at $1,082,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Horizon Global during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. 53.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

HZN opened at $8.65 on Thursday. Horizon Global Co. has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.71.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $199.19 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terry Gohl purchased 7,000 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $50,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,491.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $273,640 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controls, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.