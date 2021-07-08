JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF)

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research began coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHOTF opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. Kahoot! ASA has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

