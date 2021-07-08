JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,414 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 159,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRA opened at $28.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.49. The company has a market cap of $291.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.94. The Liberty Braves Group has a one year low of $17.19 and a one year high of $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 110.46%.

In other news, Director David E. Rapley sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 17,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $772,164.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,654 shares of company stock valued at $877,269 in the last ninety days.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

