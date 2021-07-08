JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 66,689 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 66,689 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.54% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.70. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $40,130.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at $249,969.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

