JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 73,254 Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,130,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 73,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.79% of W&T Offshore worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,823,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,086,000 after buying an additional 986,644 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,689 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at $2,094,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at $1,825,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 177,621 shares during the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director B Frank Stanley purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 266,831 shares in the company, valued at $960,591.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 34.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WTI stock opened at $4.44 on Thursday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15. The company has a market cap of $631.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 3.25.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

