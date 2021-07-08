JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) to “Overweight”

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HCXLF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Hiscox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS HCXLF opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49. Hiscox has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $14.56.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

