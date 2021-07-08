JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS) Insider Eric Sanderson Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS) insider Eric Sanderson acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 759 ($9.92) per share, with a total value of £18,975 ($24,790.96).

LON:JRS opened at GBX 760 ($9.93) on Thursday. JPMorgan Russian Securities plc has a twelve month low of GBX 535.04 ($6.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 762 ($9.96). The stock has a market cap of £318.90 million and a P/E ratio of -5.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 706.96.

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Russian 10/40 Equity Indices Index.

