JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS) Insider Eric Sanderson Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS) insider Eric Sanderson acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 759 ($9.92) per share, with a total value of £18,975 ($24,790.96).
LON:JRS opened at GBX 760 ($9.93) on Thursday. JPMorgan Russian Securities plc has a twelve month low of GBX 535.04 ($6.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 762 ($9.96). The stock has a market cap of £318.90 million and a P/E ratio of -5.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 706.96.
About JPMorgan Russian Securities
