Julia L. Jackowski Sells 5,726 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $193.64. 128,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,330. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.92 and a 1 year high of $229.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.49.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.82.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

