Julia M. Laulis Sells 338 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,902.12, for a total transaction of $642,916.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,124.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CABO stock opened at $1,951.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $1,674.35 and a one year high of $2,326.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,806.86.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.61 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 22.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,153.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Permit Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

