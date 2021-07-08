Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TKAYY. BNP Paribas raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:TKAYY opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.47.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

