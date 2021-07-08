JustBet Price Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 8th. JustBet has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $135,026.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JustBet has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One JustBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JustBet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00047039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00124894 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.40 or 0.00165829 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,824.55 or 1.00061602 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $313.66 or 0.00956141 BTC.

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.