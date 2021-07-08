K2 Principal Fund L.P. Invests $393,000 in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 39,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter valued at $437,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth about $6,763,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth about $697,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter worth about $4,980,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter worth about $5,957,000.

Get Gores Holdings VII alerts:

GSEVU stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.04. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.