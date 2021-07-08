K2 Principal Fund L.P. Makes New Investment in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 279,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 33,414 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 214.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 282,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 166,461 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 100.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 260,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 130,024 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 194.7% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 46,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 30,416 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMHC stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.93. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 152,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $1,516,599.36.

About Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the life sciences and pharmaceutical services sectors in the United States and Europe.

