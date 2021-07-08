K2 Principal Fund L.P. Makes New Investment in GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIX. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital2 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,012,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in GigCapital2 during the 1st quarter worth $3,609,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in GigCapital2 during the 1st quarter worth $2,676,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in GigCapital2 by 369.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 240,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 189,400 shares during the period. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in GigCapital2 during the 4th quarter worth $1,643,000. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GIX shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of GigCapital2 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of GigCapital2 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

GIX stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. GigCapital2, Inc. has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $12.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.86.

GigCapital2 Company Profile

GigCapital2, Inc is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

