K2 Principal Fund L.P. Purchases New Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 96,008 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 53,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.32.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $29.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.37.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

